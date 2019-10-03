Internet access cut across much of Iraq: NGO

An Iraqi protester gestures in front of security forces during a demonstration against state corruption, failing public services and unemployment, on Oct 2, 2019 in the southern city of Basra.
BAGHDAD (REUTERS) - Internet access has been cut off across much of Iraq including the capital Baghdad with connectivity falling below 70 per cent, Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks said, amid renewed anti-government protests that turned violent and spread nationwide.

Earlier on Wednesday, social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as messaging application WhatsApp all appeared to be have been disabled across Iraq, except in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region which has a separate Internet infrastructure.

The services were only accessible by using a VPN, which effectively disguises the location of a device.

