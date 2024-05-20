Intense search for Iran’s President Raisi after helicopter accident

TEHRAN - Iran was thrown into uncertainty on May 19 as search and rescue teams scoured a fog-shrouded mountain area after President Ebrahim Raisi’s helicopter went missing in what state media described as an “accident”.

Fears grew for the 63-year-old ultra-conservative after contact was lost with the aircraft carrying him as well as Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and others in East Azerbaijan province, reports said.

The country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, urged Iranians to “not worry” about the leadership of the Islamic republic, saying “there will be no disruption in the country’s work”.

“We hope that Almighty God will bring our dear president and his companions back in full health into the arms of the nation,” he said in a nationally televised address as Muslim faithful prayed for Mr Raisi’s safe return.

Expressions of concern and offers to help came from abroad, including Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria and Turkey, as well as from the European Union which activated its rapid response mapping service to aid in the search effort.

Russia is sending a team of rescuers to Iran to help with the search, Moscow announced early on May 20.

“At the request of the Iranian side, rescuers from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will assist in the search and rescue operation,” the ministry wrote in a statement published on Telegram.

The team, which “consists of 47 specialists with the necessary gear and equipment, all-terrain vehicles, as well as a BO-105 helicopter,” will head to the northwest city of Tabriz, it said.

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani expressed gratitude for “governments and international organisations for their sympathy and offer of help in the search and rescue operations”.

State television first reported in the afternoon that “an accident happened to the helicopter carrying the president” in the Jolfa region.

“The harsh weather conditions and heavy fog have made it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the accident site,” said one broadcaster, as the massive search effort later continued into the night.

Iran’s Red Crescent chief Pirhossein Koolivand told state TV the area of the accident “has yet to be identified” and that the situation remained “difficult”.

He later said rescuers were moving toward one location where the “smell of fuel” had been detected.

Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said the helicopter had “made a hard landing” in bad weather and that it was “difficult to establish communication” with the aircraft.

He urged people to get their information “only from state television”, and not listen to foreign media channels Iran deems hostile to the Islamic republic.