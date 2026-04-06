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Intelligence head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in strike, media say

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April 6 - The head of the intelligence organisation of Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was killed on Monday in a "terrorist attack by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy", Iranian media said, citing a statement by the Guards.

Majid Khademi, who becomes the latest key figure killed in U.S.-Israeli air strikes, took over in 2025 after Israeli air strikes killed his predecessor.

He spent decades in intelligence and counter-espionage roles while rising through Iran’s security apparatus.

Before his appointment, Khademi headed the Guards' Intelligence Protection Organisation, charged with internal surveillance and counter-intelligence, and held senior roles in Iran’s defence ministry.

The IRGC intelligence arm is one of Iran’s most powerful security bodies, with a central role in domestic surveillance to counter foreign influence, and often operating in parallel with the civilian intelligence ministry. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.