Intelligence chiefs from US, Israel and Arab nations discussed a ceasefire – just how feasible is it?

LONDON – As the intelligence chiefs from the United States, Israel and key Middle East Arab nations met in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to discuss a durable ceasefire in the Gaza fighting, Israel’s top military commander has ruled out an early end to the conflict.

“Our military results are excellent,” General Herzl Halevi, Israel’s Chief of General Staff, said at a press conference on Feb 13. “But there is still a long way to go before we can achieve the war goals,” he added.

His statement flatly contradicts more positive diplomatic noises coming out of the intelligence chiefs’ gathering in Cairo.

The gloomy indicators are borne out by developments on the battlefield, where the Israeli military appears to be in the final preparations of a new and potentially massively destructive offensive on Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where most of the Palestinian displaced people are concentrated.

The outlines of a potential ceasefire deal were hammered out by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who concluded his fifth round of Middle East shuttle diplomacy last week since the current conflict broke out.

The proposals include a pledge by Hamas, the militant Palestinian movement in control of Gaza, to release the approximately 130 hostages it captured during its Oct 7 attack on Israel in return for the release of around 1,500 Palestinians currently held in Israeli jails, coupled with a cessation of hostilities. Israel says 29 of the hostages captured by Hamas are presumed dead.

The key sticking points are how fast the exchange of prisoners should be and for how long the warring parties would remain pledged to a ceasefire.

Hamas wants a permanent cessation of hostilities and proposes a staggered release of hostages to ensure that Israel does not resume its offensive.

But although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under intense domestic pressure from the families of the hostages to conclude a deal, he is keen to avoid any impression that Hamas has won this confrontation.

As a result, Israel demands that most of the hostages should be released immediately, but refuses to give a long-term guarantee to refrain from future military offensives in Gaza.

The Feb 12 rescue of two Israeli hostages who were tracked down in Gaza and freed in a raid mounted by Israel’s special forces may have given Mr Netanyahu some political room for manoeuvre.

The Israeli leader rushed to be photographed with the soldiers who carried out the raid, evidently hoping to improve his credentials as a military leader and seemingly oblivious to the fact that the raid also killed 74 Palestinians.

Still, it is just possible that chances for an exchange of hostages and prisoners have risen.

The arrival in Cairo of Mr David Barnea, the head of Mossad, Israeli’s intelligence service, and the fact that he is accompanied by, among others, Mr Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s domestic intelligence service Shin Bet, suggests that negotiations are advanced.

The presence in the Egyptian capital of Mr William Burns, the chief of the US Central Intelligence Agency, as well as that of Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has acted since last October as a mediator in this conflict, are further indications of substantial progress.

Yet, as all the participants in the Cairo talks know only too well, while a ceasefire is urgently required to stem the bloodshed, the real problem is what will happen the day after the shooting stops.