Intelligence chiefs from US, Israel and Arab nations discussed a ceasefire – just how feasible is it?

LONDON – As the intelligence chiefs from the United States, Israel and key Middle East Arab nations met in the Egyptian capital of Cairo to discuss a durable ceasefire in the Gaza fighting, Israel’s top military commander has ruled out an early end to the conflict.
“Our military results are excellent,” General Herzl Halevi, Israel’s Chief of General Staff, said at a press conference on Feb 13. “But there is still a long way to go before we can achieve the war goals,” he added.
His statement flatly contradicts more positive diplomatic noises coming out of the intelligence chiefs’ gathering in Cairo.
The gloomy indicators are borne out by developments on the battlefield, where the Israeli military appears to be in the final preparations of a new and potentially massively destructive offensive on Rafah in the southern part of the Gaza Strip, where most of the Palestinian displaced people are concentrated.
The outlines of a potential ceasefire deal were hammered out by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who concluded his fifth round of Middle East shuttle diplomacy last week since the current conflict broke out.
The proposals include a pledge by Hamas, the militant Palestinian movement in control of Gaza, to release the approximately 130 hostages it captured during its Oct 7 attack on Israel in return for the release of around 1,500 Palestinians currently held in Israeli jails, coupled with a cessation of hostilities. Israel says 29 of the hostages captured by Hamas are presumed dead.
The key sticking points are how fast the exchange of prisoners should be and for how long the warring parties would remain pledged to a ceasefire.
Hamas wants a permanent cessation of hostilities and proposes a staggered release of hostages to ensure that Israel does not resume its offensive.
But although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is under intense domestic pressure from the families of the hostages to conclude a deal, he is keen to avoid any impression that Hamas has won this confrontation.
As a result, Israel demands that most of the hostages should be released immediately, but refuses to give a long-term guarantee to refrain from future military offensives in Gaza.
The Feb 12 rescue of two Israeli hostages who were tracked down in Gaza and freed in a raid mounted by Israel’s special forces may have given Mr Netanyahu some political room for manoeuvre.
The Israeli leader rushed to be photographed with the soldiers who carried out the raid, evidently hoping to improve his credentials as a military leader and seemingly oblivious to the fact that the raid also killed 74 Palestinians.
Still, it is just possible that chances for an exchange of hostages and prisoners have risen.
The arrival in Cairo of Mr David Barnea, the head of Mossad, Israeli’s intelligence service, and the fact that he is accompanied by, among others, Mr Ronen Bar, the head of Israel’s domestic intelligence service Shin Bet, suggests that negotiations are advanced.
The presence in the Egyptian capital of Mr William Burns, the chief of the US Central Intelligence Agency, as well as that of Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who has acted since last October as a mediator in this conflict, are further indications of substantial progress.
Yet, as all the participants in the Cairo talks know only too well, while a ceasefire is urgently required to stem the bloodshed, the real problem is what will happen the day after the shooting stops.
Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been displaced, and at least 60 per cent of their housing stock lies in ruins. Even if the fighting stops now, the humanitarian crisis is immense and enduring. And so is the problem of who will govern the territory.
Mr Blinken claims to have obtained reassurances from Saudi Arabia that the oil-rich kingdom is prepared to normalise relations with Israel and contribute to Gaza reconstruction projects.
There is also talk about the creation of a peacekeeping force to help the moderate Palestinian Authority administer Gaza after Israeli troops withdraw, with potential contributions from Muslim states worldwide.
Such plans were further discussed by Jordan’s King Abdullah II, who visited Washington on Feb 12.
But everything is conditional on Israel’s acceptance of an independent Palestinian state encompassing both Gaza and the occupied West Bank.
Mr Netanyahu has dismissed all these so-called “day after” peace plans as “delusional”, claiming that his country can still achieve “absolute victory”.
“The day after is the day after Hamas. All of Hamas,” Mr Netanyahu said on Feb 10.
The Israeli military now plans to attack the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, which is Hamas’ last bastion. But the city is overcrowded with one million fresh Palestinian refugees, many of whom were displaced by Israel’s offensive in northern Gaza.
Any new Israeli offensive guarantees a bloodbath; an estimated 29,000 Gaza residents have already perished since the start of the conflict more than four months ago.
Neighbouring Egypt is desperate to avoid the war spilling into its territory. It has threatened to suspend a peace treaty signed with Israel more than four decades ago if the Israeli offensive into Rafah proceeds.
South Africa has filed an urgent application with the International Court of Justice to examine the legality of the planned military operation.
And US President Joe Biden has warned that “a major military operation in Rafah should not proceed without a credible plan for ensuring the safety and support” of the people sheltering there.
Yet, no such credible plan exists.
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs has denounced an Israeli proposal to accommodate the residents of Rafah in tents while their city is being ransacked due to “forced displacement” of Palestinians.
Israel may delay its planned offensive if it believes that it is closer to scoring its most significant psychological objective: the killing of the top Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar and the alleged mastermind of the Hamas attack on Israel last October.
In his military briefing on Feb 13, Gen Halevi, Israel’s top military commander, repeatedly referred to Mr Sinwar’s “elimination” as a critical task.
Soon after Gen Halevi spoke, the Israeli military released a video purporting to show the Hamas leader and some of his relatives walking inside a Gaza tunnel.
The authenticity of the clip cannot be verified. But Israel clearly wants both Hamas and the world to believe that it is getting closer to finding its chief target.
Either way, the outlook for Gaza remains dire.