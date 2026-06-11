US confirms third strike on Indian-crewed tankers this week

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Screenshots from video footage posted online that is said to show the Jalveer tanker being fired upon by the US off the coast of Oman.

LONDON/NEW DELHI - A US jet fired two missiles into the engine room of the tanker Jalveer off Oman on June 11, US Central Command confirmed, as authorities said the 20 crew members were safe after the third strike on Indian-crewed tankers this week.

Three Indian sailors died in a US strike on the Settebello tanker off Oman a day earlier.

“A US aircraft fired two Hellfire missiles into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from US forces,” Centcom said in a statement.

It said US forces had “acted against” the Guinea-Bissau flagged tanker as it “attempted to transport oil from Iran through the Gulf of Oman”.

An Indian shipping ministry official said the crew were safe and being evacuated in coordination with the Royal Navy of Oman.

Indian foreign ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters the “attacks must cease and end”.

This is the third Indian-crewed tanker to be hit by US forces this week after the Marivex oil tanker was disabled using precision munitions on June 8.

The US began a blockade of Iran-related shipping on April 13 after Iran severely curtailed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a major global oil and gas route.

In each incident, Centcom has said the crews failed to follow directions as US forces enforced the blockade.

As of June 11, it said the blockade had disabled nine non-compliant vessels, redirected 135 others, and allowed 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid to pass.

Ships being targeted include Iranian vessels as well as others carrying Iranian cargoes, including so-called shadow fleet tankers, which are typically older vessels without Western insurance used to transport sanctioned oil and sailing under the flags of various nations to obscure their true ownership, cargo and movements.

The Marivex was the only of the three tankers under US sanctions. REUTERS