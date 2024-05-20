India’s Modi says ‘deeply saddened and shocked’ by Raisi’s death

NEW DELHI - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on May 20 that he was “deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise” of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, while Pakistan has declared a day of mourning.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran,” Mr Modi said on social media platform X. “India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow.”

His Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif, also sent his condolences to the Iranian people “on this terrible loss” and said: “The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage.”

India and Iran have had historically close relations, with the Islamic Republic for many years a key oil supplier to the South Asian giant, which is now the world’s fifth-biggest economy, until US sanctions curtailed the trade.

New Delhi has had to balance its ties with Tehran with its links to Washington – the United States and India are both members of the Quad security grouping – and its warming relationship with Israel.

Iran and India signed a contract last week to develop and equip the long-stalled Chabahar port in an agreement that would give New Delhi 10 years’ access to the facility, prompting Washington to warn that companies involved in the deal risked being sanctioned.

India’s foreign minister S. Jaishankar also posted on X that he was “deeply shocked to hear of the passing away” of Raisi and his own counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

“Our condolences to their families,” he said. “We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy.”

Iran’s allies and proxies also issued condolences.

In a statement, Hamas, which is locked in a war in Gaza with Israel, conveyed the Palestinian militant group’s “deepest condolences and solidarity” to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, the Iranian government, and the Iranian people for “this immense loss”.

It praised the deceased Iranian leaders for supporting the Palestinian cause and resistance against Israel and expressed confidence that Iran’s “deep-rooted institutions” will enable it to overcome “the repercussions of this great loss”.

Mr Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, head of Yemen’s Houthi Supreme Revolutionary Committee which is backed by Tehran, said on X: “Our deepest condolences to the Iranian people, the Iranian leadership, and the families of President Raisi and the accompanying delegation on their reported martyrdom. We ask God to grant their families patience and solace. Verily we belong to Allah and to Him we shall return. The Iranian people will remain adhering to the loyal leaders of their people, by God’s will.”

Iraq, which fought Iran from 1980-1988, called the passing of Mr Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian “tragic” and the helicopter crash “unfortunate”.

Its Prime Minister, Mr Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said in a statement: “We extend our heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ali Khamenei, and to the nation of Iran, its government and people. We express our solidarity with the brotherly Iranian people and the officials of the Islamic Republic during this painful tragedy.”

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al-Thani also sent his “sincere condolences”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov expressed condolences over the death of Iran President Raisi, hailing him as a true patriot of the Islamic Republic and a reliable friend of Russia.

“In Russia, the President of Iran E. Raisi and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran H. Amir-Abdollahian were known as true, reliable friends of our country,” Mr Lavrov said.

“Their role in strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian cooperation and trusting partnership is invaluable.” AFP , REUTERS