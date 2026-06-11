India protests to US after strike kills three Indian sailors

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The vessel Settebello was carrying 24 Indian crew members, 21 of whom have been rescued.

NEW DELHI – India summoned a senior US diplomat after American forces struck a second Indian-crewed vessel in the Gulf of Oman this week, leaving three sailors dead and intensifying concerns about the impact of escalating Middle East tensions on commercial shipping.

The vessel Settebello was carrying 24 Indian crew members, 21 of whom have been rescued, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on June 10.

The country’s shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on June 11 that the three crew members initially reported missing had been confirmed dead.

“Three Indian seafarers initially reported missing are now confirmed dead after bodies have been located and identified,” the minister said in a post on social media platform X.

“I have directed officials to ensure immediate repatriation of the rescued crew members.”

Separately, US Central Command said on social media that it had “disabled” the Palau-flagged tanker as it transited the Gulf of Oman.

“A US aircraft fired precision munitions into the ship’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces,” according to the statement.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs summoned a top US diplomat, the Charge de Affairs Jason Meeks, to its offices on June 10 to register its displeasure about the incident, according to officials familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because the discussions were private.

India reiterated its position during the meeting that the fighting should be halted, the officials said.

The latest strike adds to concerns about the safety of commercial vessels amid escalating tensions between the US and Iran. US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran would “pay the price” for delaying negotiations on an interim peace deal.

The US has been enforcing a blockade on ships travelling to and from Iranian ports since mid-April, part of a broader effort to pressure Tehran to end its own restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz.

On June 8, US forces fired on Marivex, an empty tanker suspected of involvement in the Iranian oil trade. All 24 Indian crew members aboard the vessel were rescued.

So far, American forces have disabled eight non-compliant vessels and redirected 134 ships, the Central Command said.

The attack on the Settebello drew condemnation from the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on June 10.

“This is simply unacceptable,” IMO secretary-general Arsenio Dominguez said in a statement. “The protection of seafarers is a shared responsibility that must remain paramount.”

Settebello is medium-range products tanker used mainly to carry refined petroleum products. Ship tracking data showed that it was empty at the time of attack.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region,” India’s foreign ministry said on June 10 after the latest attack.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end.” BLOOMBERG