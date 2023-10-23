In northern Gaza, the price of a ride south is out of reach for many

GAZA - As Israel’s military ramped up its warnings for civilians to flee northern Gaza, many people there said doing so was not an option because of cost – and that it was no guarantee of safety.

The Israeli military said on Saturday night that it would intensify its bombardment of the besieged enclave ahead of an expected ground invasion.

In Arabic-language leaflets dropped over the Gaza Strip on Saturday, it reiterated calls for people to move south, warning that anyone who did not “may be considered a partner in a terrorist organisation.”

But Ms Amani Abu Odeh, who lives in the town of Jabalia in Gaza’s north, said that the danger of Israeli airstrikes on the road has pushed up the cost of travel.

Drivers are now charging between US$200 (S$270) and $300 to take a family south, she said.

Before the war, the same trip cost about US$3 a person.

“We can’t even afford to eat,” Ms Abu Odeh said. “We don’t have the money to leave.” Instead, she and other members of her extended family have hunkered down together in one home.

Food, water and other supplies are in desperately short supply in Gaza.

Officials say the health system is on the brink of collapse after Israel declared a complete siege of the already blockaded enclave nearly two weeks ago.

More than half of Gaza’s more than 2 million residents have been displaced since Israel launched its retaliatory airstrike campaign.

And the leaflets dropped over Gaza calling for more people to move south drew condemnation from Ms Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories.

Designating hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians who were unwilling or unable to flee as accomplices in terrorism is a threat of collective punishment and could possibly amount to ethnic cleansing, she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday.

She added that deliberately targeting civilians is a war crime.