In Iraq's Mosul, library rises from ashes of ISIS reign

MOSUL, IRAQ (AFP) - The storied library of Iraq's Mosul University boasted a million titles before the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militants rampaged through it, toppling book shelves and burning ancient texts.

Now, almost five years after their defeat, the war-battered northern metropolis is trying to rebuild the pride of the city long known as a literature hub boasting countless booksellers and archives guarding rare manuscripts.

Mr Mohamed Younes, technical director of the prestigious university library, recalled the carnage he witnessed after Mosul was recaptured from ISIS in mid-2017 following long and gruelling street battles.

"When we came back, we saw... the books pulled from the shelves, thrown on the ground and burned," he said.

Thousands of texts on philosophy and law, science and poetry which in some way contradicted the terror organisation's extremist world view had gone up in flames.

Some of the most valuable titles were sold on the black market.

"Before, we had more than a million titles, some of which couldn't be found in any other university in Iraq," said Mr Younes.

When the militants were first at the gates of the city, he said, "we were only able to move the rare books and a number of foreign periodicals".

With the ISIS group's brutal takeover of Mosul, 85 per cent of the collection was lost.

Before ISIS, Mosul University was "the mother of all books", said former student Tarek Attiya, 34, who is now enrolled at Tikrit university.

"There is a huge difference between what used to be and the situation after ISIS," he said.

With the help of donations, there is now a revival going on to line the library shelves with books again.

The library building, refurbished with financing from a United Nations agency, is set to reopen this month. Four floors high with a sleek glass exterior, it will have an initial 32,000 books.

It will also feature a digital trove of e-books, with a view to eventually rebuilding a million-strong collection.