In final week of COP27 climate talks, success hinges on 'loss and damage'

SHARM EL-SHEIKH - This year’s COP27 climate summit in Egypt headed into its final week on Monday with nearly 200 countries racing to strike a deal to steer the world towards cutting planet-warming emissions and scale up finance for countries being ravaged by climate impacts.

Some negotiators and observers warn that failure to agree on such “loss and damage” funding could sour the United Nations talks and thwart other deals. The issue has leapt to the top of political priorities at COP27 after more than 130 developing counties successfully demanded it was added to the agenda for the first time.

Following a first week of talks that left much unresolved – and featured speeches from dozens of world leaders, but scant announcements of new funding or pledges to cut emissions faster – negotiators now face a mammoth list of items on which to clinch deals by Friday.

“It’s all constructive, but I don’t think it’s come through as responding with the transformational urgency that people expect,” said Tom Evans, a policy analyst for the E3G non-profit think tank, of commitments announced at COP27 so far.

Announcements so far include a few hundred million dollars of funding for poorer nations pledged by Germany, Austria, the United States and others, far off the hundreds of billions that vulnerable countries need to cope with escalating droughts, floods and rising seas each year.

No backsliding

Government ministers take over the negotiations in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Monday to hunt for a deal that attempts to avoid any weakening of ambition to address climate change, even as governments firefight multiple crises, from rampant inflation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which some officials expect European delegates to bring up during negotiations this week.

At last year’s UN climate summit all countries agreed to set tougher climate targets this year to keep average global temperature rises to the 1.5 degrees C limit that scientists say would avoid global warming’s worst impacts.

Faced with a global energy crisis and looming economic downturn, only around 30 have done so.

Many delegates also have one eye on Bali, where on Monday United States President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping – leaders of the world’s two biggest polluters – were meeting ahead of the Group of 20 summit. A relaunch of US-China collaboration on climate change, which China halted earlier this year, could help boost negotiations at COP27.

Some negotiators said progress towards deals had stuttered in recent days, after the summit’s early breakthrough in agreeing to discuss funding to help vulnerable countries cope with damage from floods, drought and other climate impacts - the politically contentious issue known as loss and damage.

“Discussions on loss and damage have been weak, with not much progress made,” said Omar Alcock, a negotiator for Jamaica, one of more than 130 developing and climate-vulnerable countries who demand that countries agree at COP27 to launch a new loss and damage fund.

The issue risks souring the talks and slowing progress on other potential deals.