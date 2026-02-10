Immigration judge rejects Trump effort to deport pro-Palestinian Tufts student

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

FILE PHOTO: Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University student from Turkey, speaks to reporters after urging a federal judge to order the Trump administration to restore her student visa record, outside the federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Nate Raymond/File Photo

BOSTON, Feb 9 - An immigration judge has rejected the Trump administration's efforts to deport Tufts University PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk, who was arrested last year as part of its targeting of pro-Palestinian campus activists, her lawyers said on Monday.

Lawyers for the Turkish student detailed the immigration judge's decision in a filing with the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which had been reviewing a ruling that led to her release from immigration custody in May.

An immigration judge on January 29 concluded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security had not met its burden of proving she was removable and terminated the proceedings against her, her lawyers at the American Civil Liberties Union wrote.

Her immigration lawyer, Mahsa Khanbabai, said the decision was issued by Immigration Judge Roopal Patel in Boston.

That ended, for now, proceedings that began with Ozturk's arrest by immigration authorities in March on a street in Massachusetts after the U.S. Department of State revoked her student visa.

The sole basis authorities provided for revoking her visa was an editorial she co-authored in Tufts' student newspaper a year earlier criticizing her school's response to Israel's war in Gaza.

"Today, I breathe a sigh of relief knowing that despite the justice system's flaws, my case may give hope to those who have also been wronged by the U.S. government," Ozturk said in a statement.

The immigration judge's decision is not itself public, and the administration could challenge it before the Board of Immigration Appeals, which is part of the U.S. Department of Justice.

DHS, which oversees U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, did not respond to a request for comment.

The arrest of Ozturk, a child development researcher, in the Boston suburb of Somerville, was captured in a viral video that shocked many and drew criticism from civil rights groups.

The former Fulbright scholar was held for 45 days in a detention facility in Louisiana until a federal judge in Vermont, where she had briefly been held, ordered her immediately released after finding she raised a substantial claim that her detention constituted unlawful retaliation in violation of her free speech rights. REUTERS