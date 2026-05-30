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IMF, World Bank, others warn Middle East war is straining global energy supplies

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FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates near a crude oil reserve in the Permian Basin oil field near Midland, Texas, U.S. February 18, 2025. REUTERS/Eli Hartman/File Photo

The US and Israel's war on Iran has disrupted trade, rattled financial markets and raised concerns over global energy supplies.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • Global institutions warned the Middle East war, stemming from the US-Israel war on Iran, strains energy supplies and disproportionately impacts poorer nations via higher prices.
  • US President Trump was to decide on an Iran ceasefire deal, requiring waterway opening and dismantling nuclear weapons capacity.
  • These institutions cautioned that abnormal shipping flows risk rapid oil inventory depletion, threatening global fuel security and economic resilience.

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WASHINGTON - The heads of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Trade Organisation warned on May 29 that the war in the Middle East was straining global energy supplies and hitting vulnerable economies hardest.

The US-Israel war on Iran has disrupted trade, rattled financial markets and raised concerns over global energy supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas shipments.

The global institutions said that the world economy remained resilient, but the conflict was disproportionately affecting poorer countries through higher fuel and fertiliser prices, increased uncertainty, and risks to jobs.

The heads of the groups met on May 28 to discuss how they should respond to the economic impact of the war, they said in a joint statement.

US President Donald Trump has said he would decide on May 29 over a potential deal with Iran to extend their ceasefire that would need to include opening the waterway and dismantling Tehran’s capacity to make a nuclear weapon.

“If shipping flows do not return to normal, continued rapid depletion of global oil inventories ahead of peak summer oil demand in the Northern Hemisphere would present increasing risks for fuel security, market conditions, and broader economic resilience," the institutions said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.