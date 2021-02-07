ICC rules it can probe war crimes committed in Palestinian Territories

AMSTERDAM • The International Criminal Court (ICC) has ruled that it has jurisdiction over war crimes or atrocities committed in the Palestinian Territories, paving the way for a criminal investigation, despite objections from Israel.

The decision on Friday prompted swift reactions from both Israel, which is not a member of the court and again rejected its jurisdiction, and the Palestinian Authority, which welcomed the ruling.

ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said her office was studying the decision and would decide what to do next, "guided strictly by its independent and impartial mandate" to prosecute grave war crimes and atrocities when countries are unable or unwilling to do so themselves.

That Palestine's status under international law is still uncertain does not matter, the ICC judges said, as it has been admitted to membership of parties to the court.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the decision, saying in a video statement: "When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes, this is pure anti-Semitism."

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was a "historic day for the principle of accountability".

US State Department spokesman Ned Price wrote on Twitter: "The United States objects to today's @IntlCrimCourt decision regarding the Palestinian situation.

"We will continue to uphold President Biden's strong commitment to Israel and its security, including opposing actions that seek to target Israel unfairly."

