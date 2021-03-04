ICC prosecutor to open formal probe into war crimes in Palestinian Territories

THE HAGUE (REUTERS, AFP) - The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said on Wednesday (March 3) that she had opened a formal probe into alleged crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories, a move strongly opposed by Israel.

The decision comes after the court ruled on Feb 5 that it has jurisdiction in the case, a move which prompted swift rejection from Jerusalem and Washington. The Palestinian Authority welcomed the ruling.

"The decision to open an investigation followed a painstaking preliminary examination undertaken by my office that lasted close to five years," outgoing Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said in a statement.

"In the end, our central concern must be for the victims of crimes, both Palestinian and Israeli, arising from the long cycle of violence and insecurity that has caused deep suffering and despair on all sides," Bensouda said.

"My office will take the same principled, non-partisan, approach that it has adopted in all situations over which its jurisdiction is seized."

Bensouda, who will be replaced by British prosecutor Karim Khan on June 16, said in December 2019 that "war crimes have been or are being committed in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip".

She named both the Israeli Defense Forces and armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas as possible perpetrators.

The next step will be to determine whether Israel or Palestinian authorities have investigations themselves and to assess those.

Israel's foreign minister rejected the ICC's decision on Wednesday, calling it a "political decision" and an "act of moral and legal bankruptcy".

"The decision to open an investigation against Israel is an exception to the mandate of the tribunal, and a waste of the international community's resources by a biased institution that has lost all legitimacy," Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Israel will take every step necessary to protect its civilians and soldiers from legal persecution,"he added.

The Palestinian Authority praised the ICC on Wednesday for opening a "necessary and urgent" investigation into alleged crimes in the Palestinian territories.

"The crimes committed by the leaders of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people - which are ongoing, systematic and widespread - make this investigation necessary and urgent," Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Al-Maliki said in a statement.