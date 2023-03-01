IAEA report says pressing Iran on enrichment to near bomb-grade

VIENNA - The UN nuclear watchdog is in discussions with Iran on the origin of uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7 per cent purity, very close to weapons grade, at its Fordow enrichment plant, a report by the watchdog seen by Reuters confirmed on Tuesday.

Diplomats said last week that the agency had found the traces at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), where Iran is enriching uranium to up to 60 per cent purity.

Weapons grade is around 90 per cent.

While spikes in enrichment levels can occur and this could have been accidental, this spike is relatively large.

The traces were found in the product from the two interconnected cascades, or clusters, of advanced centrifuges at Fordow that are enriching to up to 60 per cent.

The International Atomic Energy Agency chided Iran in an earlier report for making substantial changes to those cascades without informing it.

“Regarding the origin of the particles enriched above 60 per cent U-235, identified after the implementation of the new cascade configuration at FFEP, discussions with Iran are still continuing,” the confidential IAEA report to member states said.

“Iran informed the Agency that ‘unintended fluctuations in enrichment levels may have occurred during transition period at the time of commissioning the process of [60 per cent] product (November 2022) or while replacing the feed cylinder’,” it added.

The report also said Iran’s stock of uranium enriched to up to 60 per cent, which is being produced at two sites, had grown by 25.2kg to 87.5kg since the last quarterly report. The total stockpile of uranium enriched to that and lower levels is estimated at 3,760.8kg, the report said.