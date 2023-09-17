IAEA condemns Iran for denying access to some nuclear inspectors

VIENNA - The head of the International Atomic Energy Association “strongly” condemned Iran for blocking about a third of the agency’s inspectors from being able to verify the country’s compliance with nuclear non-proliferation agreements.

“These inspectors are among the most experienced agency experts with unique knowledge in enrichment technology,” IAEA director-general Rafael Grossi said in a statement.

“They have conducted essential verification work at the enrichment facilities in Iran which are under agency safeguards.”

The decision represents “another step in the wrong direction and constitutes an unnecessary blow to an already strained relationship between the IAEA and Iran,” he said. BLOOMBERG