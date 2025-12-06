Straitstimes.com header logo

I beg your pardon? Israel PM Netanyahu’s request risks constitutional crisis

Israelis protest after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attempt for President Isaac Herzog to pardon him in his criminal trials.

Israelis protesting after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s attempt for President Isaac Herzog to pardon him in his criminal trials.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Jonathan Eyal

  • Benjamin Netanyahu seeks presidential pardon for alleged corruption, claiming innocence and political motivation behind his prosecution.
  • US President Donald Trump supports Mr Netanyahu with public and formal requests, raising concerns about interference in Israel's judicial process.
  • Israel President Isaac Herzog faces a difficult choice, balancing justice with political implications, as Netanyahu may use rejection for political gain in upcoming elections.

LONDON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified his campaign to end the criminal charges he faces over alleged corruption.

Mr Netanyahu

submitted a formal request for a pardon

to President Isaac Herzog, Israel’s head of state, on Nov 30.

