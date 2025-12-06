For subscribers
News analysis
I beg your pardon? Israel PM Netanyahu’s request risks constitutional crisis
- Benjamin Netanyahu seeks presidential pardon for alleged corruption, claiming innocence and political motivation behind his prosecution.
- US President Donald Trump supports Mr Netanyahu with public and formal requests, raising concerns about interference in Israel's judicial process.
- Israel President Isaac Herzog faces a difficult choice, balancing justice with political implications, as Netanyahu may use rejection for political gain in upcoming elections.
AI generated
LONDON – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has intensified his campaign to end the criminal charges he faces over alleged corruption.
Mr Netanyahu submitted a formal request for a pardon
submitted a formal request for a pardonto President Isaac Herzog, Israel’s head of state, on Nov 30.