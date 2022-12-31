Hundreds of Syrians protest over signs of a thaw in relations with Turkey

AL-BAB, Syria - Hundreds of Syrians in the rebel-held north protested on Friday against signs of a thaw between Ankara and Damascus after their defence ministers met in Moscow for the first time since 2011.

Several hundred demonstrators gathered in Al-Bab, a town controlled by rebel factions long backed by Ankara, brandishing banners reading: “The revolution is an idea, you can’t kill an idea,” an AFP photographer reported.

“We will not reconcile, we cannot reconcile, we don’t want to reconcile,” said Mr Sohbi Khabiyeh, one of the demonstrators who had been displaced from the suburbs of Damascus.

The 54-year-old described Syrian President Bashar al-Assad as a “criminal”.

“We will never reconcile with the Assad regime,” he added.

“Don’t help Assad against us, stand with us.”

The demonstration comes after the Syrian, Turkish and Russian defence ministers met in Moscow on Wednesday for the first time since the Syrian conflict broke out over a decade ago.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Turkish and Syrian counterparts, Mr Hulusi Akar and Mr Ali Mahmoud Abbas, discussed “ways to resolve the Syrian crisis, the problem of refugees and joint efforts to combat extremist groups in Syria”, Moscow said.

The meeting was just the latest sign of a thaw in relations between Damascus and Ankara – the key backer of opposition forces in war-torn Syria.