Huge fire at a hospital in Iran’s capital contained, no fatalities, says state media

DUBAI - A huge fire that broke out at a hospital in Iran’s capital Teheran was contained on Jan 25 evening, state media reported, with an official saying the blaze had engulfed the building’s exterior facade.

There were no fatalities, Teheran Fire Department spokesperson Jalal Maleki told state TV, adding that the cause of incident was under investigation.

“So far, we have not received any reports about any badly wounded person. The fire mainly affected the exterior of the hospital building,” Mr Maleki said, adding that the fire started at 7pm local time (11.30pm Singapore time).

State TV said earlier that the area around the Gandhi Hospital in northern Teheran had been cordoned off and the hospital was being evacuated. REUTERS