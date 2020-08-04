Large blast in Beirut port area rocks Lebanon's capital, many people hurt

BEIRUT (REUTERS) - A large explosion rocked Beirut on Tuesday (Aug 4), injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters witnesses said.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses.

"I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street," said a Reuters witness.

Local broadcaster LBC quoted the health minister as saying there was a "very high number" of injures and a large amount of damage.

Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded.

Another Reuters witness said she saw heavy grey smoke near the port area and then heard an explosion and saw flames of fire and black smoke: "All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos."

The moment when the second explosion happened at a warehouse for firecrackers near the port in #Beirut today. pic.twitter.com/ZCbkoOz155 — ZaidBenjamin زيد بنيامين (@ZaidBenjamin5) August 4, 2020

Massive Bomb Blast in Beirut.

pic.twitter.com/7ucMVk61vl — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) August 4, 2020

Reports place the explosion at Beirut Port#إنفجار_بيروت pic.twitter.com/yCwV4MHaRH — Mohammad Hijazi (@mhijazi) August 4, 2020

Aftermath close to the explosion, at the port almost everything is destroyed pic.twitter.com/tLrapud7IP — CNW (@ConflictsW) August 4, 2020

Horrific. This is downtown Beirut. pic.twitter.com/eV9jdZv1O4 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 4, 2020

The aftermath in downtown Beirut, massive damage pic.twitter.com/lGW7xSR5Z0 — CNW (@ConflictsW) August 4, 2020