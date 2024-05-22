Huge crowds in capital for Iran president's funeral

TEHRAN - Huge crowds of Iranians thronged the streets of the capital Tehran on May 22 for the funeral procession of president Ebrahim Raisi and his entourage, who died in a helicopter crash.

In the city centre, mourners clutching portraits of Raisi gathered in and around the University of Tehran, where Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led the prayers.

Flanked by top officials, Mr Khamenei said prayers over the coffins of the dead, who also included Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

The leader of Palestinian militant group Hamas Ismail Haniyeh joined the procession, as did the deputy leader of Lebanese militant group Hezbollah Naim Qassem.

“I say once again... we are sure that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its support for the Palestinian people,” Mr Haniyeh told the crowd to chants of “death to Israel”.

Mr Raisi’s helicopter crashed into a fog-shrouded mountainside in northwestern Iran on May 19 as he headed back to the city of Tabriz after attending a ceremony on the border with Azerbaijan.

A huge search and rescue operation was launched, involving help from Turkey, Russia and the European Union. State television announced Raisi’s death early on May 20.

Mr Raisi, who was widely expected to succeed Khamenei as supreme leader, was 63.

In the capital, huge banners have gone up hailing the late president as “the martyr of service”, while others bade “farewell to the servant of the disadvantaged”.

Tehran residents received phone messages urging them to “attend the funeral of the martyr of service”.

From the university, the coffins will be driven to the huge Enghelab Square in the city centre and on to Azadi Square, state media said.

Burial in Mashhad

Funeral rites for Mr Raisi and his entourage began on May 21 with processions through Tabriz and the Shiite clerical centre of Qom drawing tens of thousands of black-clad mourners.

From Tehran, the bodies will be taken to Iran’s second city of Mashhad, Mr Raisi’s hometown in the northeast, where he will be buried on May 23 evening after funeral rites at the Imam Reza shrine.

Mr Khamenei, who wields ultimate authority in Iran, has declared five days of national mourning and assigned vice-president Mohammad Mokhber, 68, as caretaker president until a June 28 election for Mr Raisi’s successor.

Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri, who was Mr Amir-Abdollahian’s deputy, has been named acting foreign minister.

The country’s armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri has ordered an investigation into the cause of the helicopter crash.