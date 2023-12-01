How Qatar swayed Israel and Hamas to make a truce work

DOHA - As world leaders feted Qatar for brokering a truce between Israel and Hamas last week, its negotiators doubled down on their mediation efforts, fearful the ceasefire was about to collapse before it started.

The truce and the agreement for accompanying prisoner and hostage exchanges were loosely worded. The tiny Gulf state's negotiators knew Israel and Hamas had yet to agree on when, or how, the ceasefire and the swop would begin, according to sources in Qatar, the Palestinian Territories and Egypt familiar with the high-stakes talks.

It was necessary to clarify all the points in the agreement and make sure they meant the same thing to Israel and Hamas, a source briefed on the negotiations said.

For example, the Israeli side had pledged to "park" tanks it was using inside the Gaza strip, but nobody had agreed on what that meant on the ground, said the source, who asked not to be named because of the sensitive nature of the talks.

One of Qatar's lead negotiators, career diplomat Abdullah Al Sulaiti, was worried. "I thought we were going to lose it and that the agreement wouldn't fly," he said in an interview.

To remain focused, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani had cleared his agenda, cancelling planned trips to Moscow and London, the source briefed on the negotiations said.

Inside one of his Doha offices on the afternoon of Nov 22, Sheikh Mohammed kicked off a new round of negotiations just hours after the truce had been unveiled, the source said.

In the prime minister's main meeting were the Mossad chief, David Barnea, who had flown in from Israel for at least the third time since the beginning of the war, and a delegation of Egyptian intelligence officers. The Qataris used a separate room to call Hamas delegates who had remained in their villa office across town, the source said.

Qatar's foreign ministry told reporters that Hamas and Israel negotiated in Doha until "the early morning" of Nov 23 and agreed on a plan to implement the truce deal the next day.

This account reveals details of that crucial meeting, which ran for nine hours and is described here for the first time. It also offers a glimpse of the muscular approach used by Qatar to accelerate shuttle-style talks between what one official involved in the negotiations called “two parties that have zero level of confidence in each other”.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the US Department of State and the Hamas political office in Doha did not respond to detailed questions for this article. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, which oversees Mossad, declined to comment.

Not "postmen"

Instead of simply passing on messages from one side to the other, the Qataris' approach to mediation is to be proactive and throw their weight into negotiations, according to a US official familiar with the matter and Egyptian security sources.

Doha had already used such tactics to push for solutions to close the gaps in demands between Israel and Hamas, notably when negotiators tackled the sensitive issue of hostages ahead of the first truce announcement, the US official said.

At the start, the Netanyahu administration said it would not swop Palestinian prisoners held in Israel for hostages held in Gaza. Hamas, which in 2011 had obtained the liberation of more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners detained in Israel in exchange for the release of one Israeli soldier, made high demands, people familiar with the negotiations said.

The two sides eventually agreed on a ratio of three Palestinian prisoners for each civilian hostage.