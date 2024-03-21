How name-dropping Lionel Messi saved Israeli grandmother during Hamas attack

TEL AVIV – “I’m from where Messi is from,” 90-year-old Esther Cunio told the two masked Palestinian gunmen who moments earlier had invaded her home in southern Israel.

It was the morning of Oct 7, and Hamas was carrying out its killing spree in communities near the Gaza border, including in Kibbutz Nir Oz, where the Argentina-born Madam Cunio lived.

She spoke about the horrifying encounter in a new documentary, titled Voces Del 7 De Octubre – Latino Stories Of Survival, about the Hamas rampage that focuses on the Latino-Israeli community.

The two armed men were demanding to know where the rest of Madam Cunio’s family was.

“‘Don’t speak to me’, I said, ‘because I don’t know your language. You speak Arabic and I speak Hebrew poorly’. I tell him, ‘I speak in Argentine Spanish’,” she recounted. “So he says to me, ‘What is Argentina?’”

She steered the conversation towards legendary soccer forward Lionel Messi as she communicated with the intruders with a combination of broken Hebrew, Spanish and gestures.

“So I tell him, ‘Do you watch soccer?’ Then he says to me, ‘Yes, yes, I like soccer.’ So I say to him, ‘I’m from where Messi is from’. Then he replies, ‘Messi! I like Messi.’”

And then, in one of the most surreal moments of the Oct 7 rampage, one man leaned over the seated Madam Cunio, and placed his assault rifle on her lap. The other man photographed them.

“He put his hand like this,” she said, extending two fingers. “And they took the picture of us and, well, then they left.”

The picture of Madam Cunio with an AK-47 on her lap, and the masked assailant with a Palestinian flag on his military vest, went viral on social media.

He was wearing a headband from Islamic Jihad, a smaller armed group that joined Hamas’ attack.

In another part of Nir Oz, Madam Cunio’s family was taken hostage.

Her grandchildren, David, 33, and Ariel, 26, are still being held in captivity in Gaza.