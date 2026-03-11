How many ships have been attacked in the Gulf since start of Iran war?

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Thailand-flagged cargo ship Mayuree Naree engulfed in black smoke in the Strait of Hormuz, March 11, 2026. ROYAL THAI NAVY/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI, March 11 - The U.S.-Israeli war on Iran has threatened Gulf ports and disrupted global trade through the Strait of Hormuz through which roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas normally passes.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have warned that any ship passing through the narrow Strait will be targeted.

Below is a list of reported attacks since the war started on February 28:

MARCH 1

A crew member was killed on board Marshall Islands–flagged crude tanker MKD VYOM after it was hit by a projectile as the vessel sailed off the Omani coast, 50 nautical miles north of the capital Muscat, manager V.Ships said.

Gibraltar-flagged oil bunkering tanker Hercules Star, which supplies fuel to ships, was struck by a projectile 17 nautical miles northwest of UAE's Mina Saqr in Ras Al Khaimah. A fire caused by the attack was extinguished, UKMTO said.

A Palau-flagged tanker was attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, two nautical miles north of Oman's Kumzar. The crew of the U.S.-sanctioned Skylight was evacuated, Oman's maritime security centre said.

MARCH 2

U.S.-flagged products tanker Stena Imperative was struck by two projectiles in the port of Bahrain, which resulted in a fire and the crew evacuating, UKMTO said.

MARCH 3

Marshall Islands crude oil tanker Libra Trader and Panama-flagged bulker Gold Oak also sustained minor damage about 7-10 nautical miles off the UAE's port of Fujairah, UKMTO said.

MARCH 4

Maltese-flagged container ship Safeen Prestige was damaged by a projectile as it sailed towards the top of the strait, two nautical miles north of Oman. The attack caused a fire in the engine room and prompted its crew to abandon ship, according to shipping sources.

MARCH 5

Crude oil tanker Sonangol Namibe was hit by a blast while anchored near Iraq's Khor al Zubair port, U.S. representative company Sonangol Marine Services said.

An Iranian remote-controlled boat laden with explosives was used to target and damage the Bahamas-flagged ship, according to initial assessments from two Iraqi port security sources.

MARCH 6

A tugboat was hit by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz, six nautical miles north of Oman, while conducting operations with vessel Safeen Prestige, which was struck on March 4, UKMTO said.

MARCH 7

UKMTO reported - citing a third party it did not name - a possible drone attack 10 nautical miles north of Saudi Arabia's Jubail. It said the majority of the crew was evacuated.

MARCH 11

Thailand-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree was attacked by a projectile in the Strait, 11 nautical miles north of Oman. A fire broke out on board and prompted the crew to evacuate, the vessel's owner Bangkok-headquartered Precious Shipping said in a statement.

Japan-flagged container ship One Majesty sustained minor damage after it was hit by a projectile 25 nautical miles northwest of UAE's Ras Al Khaimah.

The hull of Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier Star Gwyneth, was damaged after being hit by a projectile 50 nautical miles northwest of Dubai, maritime risk management company Vanguard said. There was no environmental impact reported and the crew was reported safe, UKMTO said. REUTERS