How could a COP28 climate deal advance protection of nature?

DUBAI - With efforts to better protect nature seen as crucial to meeting global climate goals, and rising temperatures a key threat to the natural world, more formally joining up nature and climate protection efforts could speed effective action on both, backers said at COP28 this week.

As the UN climate talks enter their final week in Dubai, Colombia and Germany called in an open letter for the UN climate summit’s outcome to formally support efforts to combat land degradation, reverse biodiversity loss and restore ecosystems, among other nature protection measures.

More efforts should also be made to join up financing for the two agendas, the letter said.

That call was backed by other nature-protection bodies and organisations, with Dr Grethel Aguilar, director-general of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), saying looking at the two efforts as separate made little sense.

“As one planet, we cannot keep dividing this conversation,” she said.

The connection between nature and climate is clear in Colombia, said its Minister of Environment and Sustainable Development Susana Muhamad, with deforestation threatening the Latin American nation’s emissions goals and communities suffering from flooding and landslides as trees disappear.

“Where we are seeing the worst effects of climate change is exactly where nature has been depleted,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview at the Dubai conference.

Ms Muhamad said forest losses in river basins had left people vulnerable to extreme weather impacts, particularly in a year of record high temperatures driven by global warming and the El Nino weather pattern.

The other COP

Last year in Montreal, a major deal was struck among countries at a UN COP15 biodiversity summit aimed at stopping and reversing the destruction of nature and biodiversity.

It included a goal to protect at least 30 per cent of land and seas by 2030.

From forests and oceans to peatlands, nature acts as a huge carbon sink that can absorb planet-heating emissions, scientists say. Natural areas, from coral reefs to mangroves, also act as a buffer to protect people from worsening impacts such as floods and heatwaves.

On Dec 9 - “Nature Day” at the Dubai negotiations - presidents of both the COP28 climate summit and the COP15 nature summit will meet in an effort to enhance collaboration on the two agendas.

Negotiators at COP28 are also engaged in a “Global Stocktake” aimed at determining how well countries are doing in limiting global warming, and how country plans should strengthen to keep progress on track.

The stocktake’s draft text so far includes language to address the “interlinked global crises of climate change and biodiversity loss”.

But Ms Shirley Matheson of WWF International said it was concerning that the text had no references to “nature-based solutions” - which include measures such as restoring forests to meet both climate and biodiversity goals.

“As things stand, the failure to include nature-based solutions or ecosystem-based solutions will be a huge missed opportunity to bring together action for nature, climate and people,” said Ms Matheson, the conservation group’s Global Stocktake lead.