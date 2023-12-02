'How are you not ashamed?' grandmother asked Hamas leader

TEL AVIV - After Hamas gunmen stormed into 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz’s house and shot her husband in the hand, they threw her on a motorbike and dragged her off to a tunnel network beneath Gaza, her grandson Daniel says.

It was in the “very damp”, “very deep” warren of subterranean rooms and passages that his grandmother – now released – told family she encountered someone few Israelis have for years: Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza, and a mastermind of the Oct 7 attacks.

“She said she saw him, and told him: ‘How are you not ashamed? How are they not ashamed to do such things to people who fought for peace their entire lives?‘“ Daniel told AFP, in Tel Aviv.

“And she said he stayed quiet.”

AFP was unable to independently verify Mr Daniel Lifshitz’s account of his grandmother’s meeting with one of Israel’s most wanted men.

Hamas officials declined to comment when asked to confirm whether such a meeting had taken place.

Known for his secrecy as well as his commitment to armed struggle, Sinwar learned near-perfect Hebrew during years in Israeli prisons.

He was a founding member of Hamas, was a commander in its armed wing, and once led efforts to flush out and mercilessly punish Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel.

He was elected Hamas’ leader in Gaza in 2017.

Mrs Lifshitz was released in late October, along with another elderly woman hostage, but her husband Oded, 83, remains in captivity.

Hamas said the pair were freed for humanitarian reasons, and Mrs Lifshitz said their captors had been “courteous” and “treated us well”, organising doctor’s visits every few days.

But Daniel said on Nov 30 that his grandmother had been at risk of death.

“She got a stomach infection there, she lost almost 10 kilos; she would have died if she had stayed there,” he said.