Houthis warn shipping companies to avoid Saudi ports, email shows

A satellite imagery shows Bab el Mandeb Strait, a key shipping waterway and the gateway to the Red Sea, in this handout picture dated July 12, 2026. Nasa Worldview/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON, July 21 - Shipping companies should not load or discharge cargo at Saudi Arabian ports and such activity may result in being targeted “in any location” by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia, according to an email sent to companies by the Houthis.

"Vessels are banned from loading or discharging cargo at or from any Saudi ports," the July 20 email said, which was received by multiple shipping companies.

"We strongly recommend that your company exercise due diligence and the utmost care in all its dealings,” according to the email, which was sent to the multiple companies in the industry and seen by Reuters.

"Any such activity would expose the violating vessels to sanctions. Furthermore, they may be subject to targeting in any location within the operational reach of the Yemeni Armed Forces," according to the email, which was sent by the Houthis’ Sanaa-based Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center. REUTERS