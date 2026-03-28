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Houthis enter war and say attacks on Iran, Hezbollah must stop

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Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya on March 28.

Rocket trails are seen in the sky above the Israeli coastal city of Netanya on March 28.

PHOTO: AFP

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SANAA – The Houthis said they had launched ballistic missiles at Israel and would continue operations until strikes on Iran and its proxy militant groups such as Hezbollah in Lebanon stop.

The comments on the morning of March 28 mark the Yemen-based militant group’s entry into the Iran war, a conflict now a month old and which has already caused chaos in energy markets and killed thousands of people.

Hours earlier, Israel said it identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward its territory.

The Israeli military did not immediately say if the projectile was intercepted.

“Our operations, with God’s help, will continue,” the Houthis said in a statement on Telegram, “until the aggression against all fronts of the resistance ceases.” BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.