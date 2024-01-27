Houthi missile damages oil tanker in Gulf of Aden, US hits Houthi target

An armed Yemeni supporter of the Houthi movement during an anti-Israel and anti-US rally in the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa, on Jan 22. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON - A Houthi anti-ship missile damaged an oil tanker in the Gulf of Aden on Jan 26, but no injuries were reported and a US Navy ship was providing assistance, the US military said.

The Marshall Islands-flagged Marlin Luanda issued a distress call and reported damage, US Central Command said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. The USS Carney and other coalition ships were providing assistance to the oil tanker, it said.

About eight hours later, the US military destroyed a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Red Sea and ready to launch, Central Command said.

The missile “presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the US Navy ships in the region,” it said. REUTERS

