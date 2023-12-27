Houthi attacks and US strikes heighten risk of wider Middle East war

WASHINGTON - US strikes on targets in Iraq and fresh attacks by Houthi militants on shipping in the Red Sea provided the latest warning signs that the war in Gaza risks expanding into a wider conflict, destabilising the Middle East.

The Pentagon said late Dec 25 that its forces launched strikes on three installations in Iraq linked to Kataib Hezbollah.

Washington said the Iraqi insurgent group that’s backed by Iran was behind an attack that injured three US personnel, leaving one in critical condition.

“While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities,” Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. He called it a “necessary and proportionate” response.

Then on Dec 26, Yemen-based Houthi rebels, also backed by Iran, renewed their attacks on shipping in the Red Sea. MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co confirmed that the container ship MSC United VIII was hit while en route to Pakistan. It said no injuries were reported.

And US Central Command said in a social media posting on X that a US destroyer and F/A-18 fighter jets shot down 12 attack drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two land attack cruise missiles fired by the Houthis over the Southern Red Sea on Dec 26. It said there was no damage to ships or reported injuries.

The US and a number of other nations have formed a maritime task force to respond to the Red Sea attacks.

With that assurance, A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, the world’s second-largest container line, said over the weekend that it was preparing to resume shipping through the sea. Still, oil rose Dec 26 as tensions remained high over the shipping disruptions.

Although Iran has denied helping militants attack commercial ships, the Islamic Republic has vowed that Israel will pay a price for an airstrike in Syria on Dec 25 that killed a senior commander of its Revolutionary Guard.

“Clearly, the longer the Israeli-Hamas war goes on with this sort of kinetic intensity, the more likely there would be some escalation,” said Mr Aaron David Miller, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and a former US official who has advised secretaries of state on the Middle East.

The number of non-state groups, as well as the unpredictability of both Israeli military operations and Iran’s potential responses, makes it difficult to forecast when specific incidents might flare up into a broader escalation.