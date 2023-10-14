House lawmakers urge US airlines to quickly resume flights to Israel

More than 30 U.S. lawmakers on Friday urged the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines to resume flights to Israel "as soon as possible."

The three U.S. carriers have all suspended flights to Israel citing security concerns.

The letter to the CEOs Friday led by Democrat Debbie Wasserman Schultz urged the carriers "to prioritize resuming flight operations" to Tel Aviv and said lawmakers "stand ready to assist you in any way necessary to get the job done." REUTERS

