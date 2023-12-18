Hostages’ deaths fuel Israelis’ doubts about Netanyahu

TEL AVIV – In the face of increasing pressure from the United States, Britain and Germany, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has doubled down on his opposition to what these allies see as the future of the Gaza Strip: an interim government overseen by the Palestinian Authority and an eventual Palestinian state existing alongside Israel.

Speaking only hours after the army admitted to shooting three Israeli hostages as they held up a white flag in Gaza, fuelling consternation and anger among Israelis, Mr Netanyahu appeared to be trying to change the subject.

He boasted that he had prevented the creation of a Palestinian state in the past and would continue to do so.

“I’m proud that I prevented the establishment of a Palestinian state because today everybody understands what that Palestine state could have been,” he said at a news conference on the night of Dec 16.

“Now that we’ve seen the little Palestinian state in Gaza, everyone understands what would have happened if we had capitulated to international pressures and enabled a state like that” on the West Bank.

Mr Netanyahu is hoping to hold on to power after the war, despite popular fury that Hamas built itself into a military power and attacked Israel on his watch.

To do that, he is trying to appeal to Israelis, including his Likud party and its far-right coalition partners, who mistrust the Palestinians now more than ever and argue that a two-state solution is a dangerous fantasy.

But as the war continues without resolution, the deaths mount, many hostages remain in custody in Gaza and Israel’s main Western allies are sharpening their criticism of him – and even looking beyond him – Mr Netanyahu’s grip on power seems shakier than ever.

Now, the actions of the Israeli soldiers who killed hostages, rather than rescue them, may give even more impetus to those who argue that the intense military campaign, with its bombing and street fighting, is endangering those still held captive, as well as bringing Israel into disrepute.

“I begged the Cabinet, and we all warned that the fighting would likely harm the hostages,” Ms Raz Ben-Ami, a former Israeli hostage released by Hamas during a recent truce between the two sides, told demonstrators in Tel Aviv, Israel, on the night of Dec 16.

“Unfortunately, I was right,” said Ms Ben-Ami, whose husband, Ohad, is still being held in Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu has tried to push back against growing calls from the families of hostages for another effort at a ceasefire in Gaza to allow negotiations for the release of the 130 or so people still held by Hamas and its allies.

“The military pressure is essential to bringing home the hostages but also to achieving a victory,” Mr Netanyahu insisted at his news conference.

“Without military pressure, we wouldn’t have been able to create a framework that led to the release of 110 hostages and only via continued military pressure will we get the release of all our hostages.”

But despite his speech, he is being widely criticised in Israel for waiting to express regret for the deaths of the three Israeli hostages.

The army chief of staff and the defence minister were quick to apologise and take responsibility, but even they are not thought to have gone far enough.