Horse race returns to Palestinian village after wartime halt

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The annual race in the Israeli-occupied West Bank had been suspended for the past two years in the wake of the Gaza war.

AL MAJD, Palestinian Territories - The thunder of hooves and clouds of dust returned to the hills west of Hebron as Palestinians raced Arabian horses through the village of Al-Majd to the cheers of residents.

The annual race in the Israeli-occupied West Bank had been suspended for the past two years in the wake of the Gaza war, but the tradition returned this week, despite ongoing tension.

“Our ambitions are constrained by a lack of financial and logistical resources needed to support the riders, so we simply try to provide whatever we can,” said event coordinator Ismael Abu Awad.

After the starting gun was fired, the riders set off along the winding dirt track cutting through the rocky landscape, while spectators cheered the course and on rooftops.

The competition culminated in jubilant celebrations, with supporters surrounding the winning jockey and lifting trophies above the crowd.

Arabian horses occupy a special place in Palestinian culture, and horse races and equestrian beauty championships are held across the West Bank, drawing competitors from different towns and villages.

Open land has become becomes increasingly scarce amid expanding Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank, occupied since 1967.

But horse culture still draws Palestinians together, from urban neighbourhoods to rural villages.

For the local community, the race on Sept 18 was more than just about sports. It was aimed at “preserving a form of Arab heritage that our ancestors cherished and that we continue to uphold today,” Abu Awad told AFP.

The event also provided an opportunity for local jockeys who cannot easily participate in international races to showcase their skills, the organiser said.

“Some horses and riders face difficulties travelling to Jordan or abroad,” he said.

Despite the challenges, participants spoke of dreams that stretch beyond the local track.

“My ambition is to travel to Italy to ride horses,” said racer Mohammed Al-Ajlouni. “We ride here now, but for the future, that is what I hope for.” AFP