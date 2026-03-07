Straitstimes.com header logo

Hezbollah says fighters clash with Israeli troops on Lebanon-Syria border

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike as a plane takes off from Rafik Hariri Airport, following an escalation between Hezbollah and Israel amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Beirut, Lebanon, on March 3, 2026.

BEIRUT – Lebanese official media reported on March 7 that clashes had erupted as Israeli forces attempted a landing operation along the Lebanon-Syria border, with militant group Hezbollah saying its fighters were involved.

The state-run National News Agency (NNA), citing the Lebanese health ministry, said Israeli strikes on Nabi Sheet killed at least three people and wounded 16 others.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has

launched numerous strikes

and sent ground troops into Lebanon since Tehran-backed group Hezbollah fired missiles at Israel on March 2 to avenge the

killing of Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei

.

If confirmed, the latest reported raid would be the deepest Israeli forces have reached inside Lebanon since special unit troops apprehended Hezbollah operative Imad Amhaz from the northern city of Batroun in November 2024.

The NNA said that “clashes are taking place on the eastern mountain range along the Lebanese-Syrian border... to repel Israeli landing attempts”.

It gave the location as Nabi Sheet, in the eastern Baalbek district where Hezbollah holds sway.

Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters had “observed the infiltration of four Israeli enemy army helicopters from the Syrian direction”.

After landing, advancing troops “were engaged by a group” of Hezbollah fighters as they reached the Nabi Sheet cemetery, Hezbollah said, noting the use of light and medium weapons.

“The clash escalated after the enemy force was exposed,” it added, saying the Israeli troops launched intense strikes and began to evacuate.

A separate statement said Hezbollah fighters had fired rockets as the Israeli forces withdrew.

Footage shared on social media showed waves of gunfire in the air.

Nabi Sheet was the target of at least 13 Israeli air strikes on March 6, according to the NNA, with the Lebanese health ministry reporting at least nine people killed. AFP

