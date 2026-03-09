Hezbollah reports Israeli raid in east Lebanon as war enters second week

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A man inspecting damaged buildings after an Israeli strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs on March 7.

– Hezbollah said on March 9 its fighters clashed with Israeli troops in eastern Lebanon during an Israeli airborne raid overnight, in what would be the second such operation in the area in recent days, as the war between Israel and the Iran-backed group entered a second week .

A spokesperson for the Israeli military had no immediate comment when asked about the Hezbollah statement.

A Hezbollah statement said its fighters “confronted the helicopters and the infiltrating forces with appropriate weapons”.

Lebanon was pulled into the regional war when Hezbollah, founded by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in 1982, opened fire to avenge the killing of Iran’s former supreme leader, igniting a new Israeli offensive against the group.

The Israeli military kept up its air strikes in the Hezbollah-controlled southern suburbs of Beirut on March 9 , sending plumes of smoke across the city. It reiterated warnings to its residents to leave, and announced it would act against a Hezbollah financial institution, Al-Qard Al-Hassan.

Nearly 400 people have been killed in Lebanon by Israeli strikes since March 2, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported on March 8 , including at least 83 children and 42 women. The toll does not otherwise distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Israel’s military announced on March 8 that two Israeli soldiers had been killed in southern Lebanon, the first casualties in the Israeli army since the war began.

Widening targets

In its statement, Hezbollah said its fighters observed 15 helicopters flying over eastern Lebanon just after midnight, dropping Israeli troops who were observed approaching Lebanese territory from an area on the Syrian side of the border.

Lebanon’s eastern Bekaa Valley region is one of the Shi’ite Muslim group’s political and security strongholds.

The Israeli military carried out an airborne raid in the same area, near the village of Nabi Chit, overnight from March 6 to 7 . Lebanon’s Health Ministry said 41 people were killed in Israeli attacks in the Nabi Chit area on March 7 .

The Israeli military said that raid was an operation to seek the remains of Mr Ron Arad, an Israeli air force navigator missing in Lebanon since 1986, but no findings related to him were recovered.

Hundreds of thousands of people in Lebanon have fled their homes since the start of the war, pouring out of the predominantly Shi’ite Muslim southern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs known as Dahiyeh.

Israel has also struck outside those areas.

On March 8 , an Israeli drone strike hit a hotel in Beirut’s seafront Raouche district. The Israeli military said the strike killed five senior commanders of what it described as the Lebanon Corps of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Quds Force.

The Israeli military has sent more troops into southern Lebanon since the start of the war, establishing what it described as forward defensive positions to guard against Hezbollah attacks into Israel.

Israel had kept soldiers at five positions in southern Lebanon since a war with Hezbollah in 2024. REUTERS