Hezbollah rejected US overtures, still open to diplomacy to avoid wider war

BEIRUT - Lebanon’s Hezbollah group has rebuffed Washington’s initial ideas for cooling tit-for-tat fighting with neighbouring Israel, such as pulling its fighters farther from the border, but remains open to US diplomacy to avoid a ruinous war, Lebanese officials said.

United States envoy Amos Hochstein has been leading a diplomatic outreach to restore security at the Israel-Lebanon frontier as the wider region teeters dangerously towards a major escalation of the Gaza war.

Attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on shipping in the Red Sea, US strikes in response, and fighting elsewhere in the Middle East have added urgency to the efforts.

“Hezbollah is ready to listen,” a senior Lebanese official familiar with the group’s thinking said, while emphasising that the group saw the ideas presented by veteran negotiator Hochstein on a visit to Beirut last week as unrealistic.

Hezbollah’s position is that it will fire rockets at Israel until there is a full ceasefire in Gaza. The group’s rejection of the proposals presented by Mr Hochstein has not been previously reported.

Despite the rejection and Hezbollah’s volleys of rockets in support of Gaza, the group’s openness to diplomatic contacts signals an aversion to a wider war, said one of the Lebanese officials and a security source, even after an Israeli strike reached Beirut on Jan 2, killing a Hamas leader.

Israel has also said that it wants to avoid war, but both sides say they are ready to fight if necessary. Israel warns it will respond more aggressively if a deal to make the border area safe is not reached.

Such an escalation would open a major new phase in the regional conflict.

Branded a terrorist organisation by Washington, Hezbollah has not been directly involved in talks, said three Lebanese officials and a European diplomat.

Instead, Mr Hochstein’s ideas were passed on by Lebanese mediators, they said. Reuters consulted 11 Lebanese, US, Israeli and European officials for this story.

One suggestion floated last week was that border hostilities be scaled back in tandem with Israeli moves towards lower-intensity operations in Gaza, the three Lebanese sources and a US official said.

A proposal was also communicated to Hezbollah that its fighters move 7km from the border, two of the three Lebanese officials said.

That would leave fighters much closer than Israel’s public demand of a 30km withdrawal to the Litani River stipulated in a 2006 United Nations resolution.

Hezbollah has dismissed both ideas as unrealistic, the Lebanese officials and the diplomat said. The group has long ruled out giving up weapons or withdrawing fighters.

The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on “reports of diplomatic discussions” in response to questions from Reuters for this story. Spokespeople for Hezbollah and the Lebanon government did not immediately respond to detailed requests for comment.