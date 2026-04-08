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Rockets are launched from Lebanon towards Israel.

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BEIRUT – Lebanon’s Hezbollah halted fire on northern Israel and on Israeli troops in Lebanon in the early hours of April 8 as part of the US-Iran ceasefire announced earlier, according to three Lebanese sources close to the group.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a key intermediary in ceasefire talks, said the two-week ceasefire included Lebanon, where a new war between the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah and Israel broke out on March 2.

Iran had said it wanted Lebanon included in any deal it made with the United States.

But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early on April 8 the truce would not include Lebanon. Israel has issued a new evacuation order for one southern city, indicating it would strike there soon.

Hezbollah is likely to issue a statement outlining its formal position on the ceasefire and on Mr Netanyahu’s assertion that Lebanon is not included, the three Lebanese sources said.

Hezbollah’s last public statement on its military activity was posted at 1am (6am, Singapore time) on April 7, saying it targeted Israeli troops inside Lebanon.

More than 1,500 people have been killed in Israel’s air and ground campaign across Lebanon, including 130 children and more than 100 women.

Israel’s strikes and orders for people to leave swathes of the south, east and Beirut’s southern suburbs have displaced more than 1.2 million people.

Lebanon’s army on April 8 urged displaced families to delay their return home, warning of ongoing Israeli attacks and the risks posed by unexploded ordnance. REUTERS