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Hegseth: US to bomb ‘key facilities’ in Iran on June 11

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A still frame from video shows US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth speaking to troops at the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on June 10.

A still frame from video shows US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth speaking to troops at the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on June 10.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • US Defence Secretary Hegseth announced US forces would bomb Iran's "key facilities" on June 10, following President Trump's orders.
  • Hegseth stated Iran missed a peace deal chance, threatening to "negotiate with bombs" to undermine Iranian capabilities.
  • This action escalates hostilities, following President Trump's threats of further strikes if no peace agreement is secured.

AI generated

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Florida - US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said US forces would carry out orders from President Donald Trump and hit Iran hard on June 10 by bombing “key facilities”.

Speaking to reporters after being briefed by commanders at the US Central Command headquarters in Florida, Hegseth said Iran had been given a chance to make a deal but had not taken it.

“We will hit them hard on our terms on the targets that improve the environment for us to operate in and undermine the capabilities that Iran wants to have,” Hegseth said.

Hegseth spoke after Trump said that the United States would strike Iran again if no peace deal is secured, threatening further escalation following one of the most significant exchanges of hostilities in two months.

“As President Trump said, they’ve been tap, tap, tapping,” Hegseth said, referring to Iran.

“You can see when someone’s trying to tap, tap, tap on a deal, instead they’re going to have tap, tap, tap bombs dropping on key facilities in Iran from the United States of America.”

He accused Iran of “choosing to play games” and added: “If we need to negotiate with bombs, we’ll negotiate with bombs, and we’re very good at it.” REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.