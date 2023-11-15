Heavy rain heaps more misery on displaced Gazans

RAFAH, Palestinian Territories - At a Gaza camp for those forced to leave their homes by the war between Israel and Hamas, Ayman al-Jueidi tried to shift the pooling rainwater weighing down his makeshift shelter.

As he went along, the Palestinian stopped to catch a few drops in his mouth and splash a little on himself.

Like many others caught in the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, he had not showered for days.

The war has displaced almost 1.6 million people, according to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, leaving hundreds of thousands living in cramped shelters with little food and insufficient water.

But on Tuesday those in the south woke up to yet another scourge: rain soaking their meagre belongings and threatening to bring waterborne diseases as it gathers in stagnating puddles.

“We are completely soaked, all of our clothes are soaked, our mattresses, our blankets too, even a dog could not live like this,” said Jueidi, who has set himself up in the courtyard of a UN school in Rafah at the southern extremity of the Gaza Strip.

Those with access to waterproof sheeting are shoring up their makeshift homes. Others are using plastic bags to strengthen their defences against the rain.

Soaked clothes, sick children

“My children’s clothes are drenched and I have nothing for them to change into, they will get sick,” said Jueidi, wearing only a thin T-shirt as the weather turned chilly.

“Where will we sleep? We haven’t eaten anything for three days.”

UNRWA gives the family “cans of food and biscuits, but our children are never full, we need bread”, he said.

“We had no water, and then suddenly we were drowned,” said Ms Souha Hassan, who has lived under a tent since the first day of the war on Oct 7, when Hamas surged out of the Gaza Strip and killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

Since then, the Israeli army has bombarded Gaza day and night, killing more than 11,200 people, mostly civilians, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.