Heavy fighting in northern and southern Gaza as world court ruling is due

CAIRO – Israeli forces stepped up military strikes on Gaza on May 24, with heavy fighting reported in Jabalia in the north and tanks pushing further into Rafah in the south, as the UN’s top court was due to rule on a plea to halt the military offensive over accusations of genocide.

Medics said at least five Palestinians were killed when houses were hit in Jabalia and more were believed to be trapped under rubble, but that the area could not be reached due to the intensity of the bombardment.

In the southern city of Rafah bordering Egypt, where an escalating Israeli assault has sent hundreds of thousands of people fleeing from what was one of the few remaining places of refuge, residents reported explosions and smoke rising in the distance as tanks advanced further into the eastern district of Jneina.

Judges at the United Nations’ top court were due to rule later in the day on South Africa’s request to order Israel to halt its Rafah offensive and withdraw from Gaza, as part of a wider case accusing Israel of genocide.

“We’re not smashing into Rafah. We’re operating carefully and precisely,” said military spokesman Daniel Hagari.

Israel launched its assault on Gaza following a Hamas-led attack on southern Israeli communities on Oct 7 that killed 1,200 people and saw more than 250 hostages seized, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, Israel’s incursion has killed more than 35,000 people, according to the Gaza health authorities.

The Israeli military said it recovered the bodies of three hostages taken into Gaza after they were killed on Oct 7.

It said the bodies of Mr Hanan Yablonka, Mr Michel Nisenbaum and Mr Orion Hernandez Radoux were recovered overnight in a joint operation by the army and the intelligence services in Jabalia.

Israel says its twin goals in Gaza are bringing back the remaining hostages and destroying Hamas.

“We will not stop fighting for their freedom,” said Rear-Admiral Hagari in a televised statement announcing the recovery of the three bodies. “Every decent country would do the same.”

Simultaneous Israeli assaults on the northern and southern edges of Gaza in May have caused a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fleeing their homes, and have cut off the main access routes for aid, raising the risk of famine.