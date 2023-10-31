Hate toward Jewish students following Gaza conflict fueling antisemitism: US homeland secretary

U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas testifies next to FBI Director Christopher Wray and National Counterterrorism Center Director Christine Abizaid during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs hearing on threats to the United States, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Updated
19 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

WASHINGTON - Hate directed at Jewish students in the U.S. following the start of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza has added to an increase in antisemitism, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a congressional hearing on Tuesday.

The U.S. government has seen an increase in threats against Jews, Muslims and Arab Americans since fighting broke out earlier this month, Mayorkas said.

The White House expressed alarm this week at reports of anti-Jewish incidents at U.S. universities. Tensions between pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian groups have sprung up on some U.S. campuses, including several in New York, prompting university officials to tighten security.

"Hate directed at Jewish students, communities, and institutions add to a preexisting increase in the level of antisemitism in the United States and around the world," Mayorkas said. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top