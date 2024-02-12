Hamas warns Israeli invasion of Rafah will 'torpedo' hostage talks

GAZA - Hamas warned Israel on Feb 11 that a ground offensive in Rafah, crowded with displaced Gazans, would imperil future hostage releases, while US President Joe Biden urged the protection of civilians in the besieged territory.

Foreign governments, including Israel’s key ally the United States, and aid groups have voiced deep concern over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to extend operations into the far-southern Gaza city.

Rafah, on the border with Egypt, has remained the last refuge for Palestinians fleeing Israel’s relentless bombardment elsewhere in the Gaza Strip in its four-month war against Hamas, triggered by the group’s Oct 7 attack.

“Any attack by the occupation army on the city of Rafah would torpedo the exchange negotiations,” a Hamas leader told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Mr Netanyahu has told troops to prepare to enter the city which now hosts more than half of Gaza’s total population, spurring concern about the impact on displaced civilians.

Mr Biden spoke to Mr Netanyahu on the phone on Feb 11 and told him the Gaza advance should not go ahead in the absence of a “credible” plan to ensure “the safety” of people sheltering there, the White House said.

About 1.4 million Palestinians have crowded into Rafah, with many living in tents while food, water and medicine are becoming increasingly scarce.

Mr Netanyahu had told US broadcaster ABC News the Rafah operation would go ahead until Hamas is eliminated, adding he would provide “safe passage” to civilians wishing to leave.

When pressed about where they could go, Mr Netanyahu said: “You know, the areas that we’ve cleared north of Rafah, plenty of areas there. But, we are working out a detailed plan.”

‘Targeted raids’

Mediators held new talks in Cairo for a pause in the fighting and the release of some of the 132 hostages Israel says are still in Gaza, including 29 thought to be dead.

Hamas seized about 250 hostages on Oct 7, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures. Dozens were released during a one-week truce in November.

Hamas’s military wing on Feb 11 said two hostages had been killed and eight others seriously wounded in Israeli bombardment in recent days, a claim AFP is unable to independently verify.

Mr Netanyahu has faced calls for early elections and mounting protests over his administration’s failure to bring home the hostages.

Israeli strikes have long hit targets in Rafah, and combat on Feb 11 seemed intense several kilometres to the north in Khan Younis. AFP correspondents heard repeated explosions and saw plumes of black smoke.