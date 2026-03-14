Hamas urges Iran to stop ‘targeting neighbouring’ countries

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A view of the damaged part of one of the buildings of the Dubai International Financial Centre on March 13.

GAZA CITY - Palestinian militant movement Hamas on March 14 called on Iran to refrain from targeting neighbouring countries, while affirming Tehran’s right to defend itself against Israel and the United States.

“While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, the movement calls on the brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighbouring countries,” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas, which has fought a devastating two-year war with Israel in Gaza, also called on the international community to “work towards halting” the ongoing Iran war immediately.

The group previously condemned the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, on Feb 28 as a “heinous crime”, openly acknowledging his longstanding support for the Palestinian movement.

“He provided all forms of political, diplomatic and military support to our people, our cause, and our resistance,” the movement said soon after the killing of Khamenei. AFP