Hamas to hold talks with Gaza mediators in Egypt

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People walking between destroyed buildings in the Jabalia camp near Gaza City on Nov 18, 2025.

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories – A Hamas delegation is due to meet mediators in Egypt on June 3 to discuss ways of advancing the fragile Gaza ceasefire, officials from the Palestinian Islamist movement told AFP.

The Palestinian territory remains gripped by daily violence, with the Israeli military and Hamas accusing one another of violating the truce in effect since October.

A transition to the second phase of the ceasefire, which was supposed to involve Hamas’ disarmament and a gradual withdrawal of the Israeli army, has been stalled for months.

“Egypt has invited Hamas and other factions to participate in talks with mediators on Wednesday... which will also include Qatari and Turkish officials,” a Hamas official said, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak publicly on the matter.

“The mediators have presented ideas for formulating a new, revised proposal acceptable to both Hamas and Israel.”

The official said the Hamas delegation, headed by chief negotiator Khalil al-Hayya, as well as representatives from other Palestinian factions, was expected to arrive in Cairo starting on June 2 for the talks to be held in the Mediterranean town of El-Alamein.

“Hamas believes a breakthrough and progress are possible if Israel does not create new obstacles and if there is a genuine Israeli will to reach a solution,” he added.

One of the key sticking points to advancing the ceasefire negotiations has been the issue of Hamas’ disarmament.

“The resistance factions will not accept disarmament under conditions imposed by the occupation,” said a second Hamas official.

Hamas has repeatedly said it is not opposed to handing over some of its arsenal, but only as part of a Palestinian political process.

Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to take control of 70 per cent of the Gaza Strip, in defiance of the ceasefire terms.

Hamas at the time accused Netanyahu of a “blatant violation”, condemning the “complete silence” of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace and its high representative for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov.

The second Hamas official on June 1 said mediators were planning a meeting between the group and Mladenov in Egypt, where discussions would focus on reconstruction efforts and handing over administration of the Palestinian territory to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

The 15-member technocratic committee was formed to handle day-to-day governance under the supervision of the Board of Peace, but it has not yet been able to enter the territory.

Violence, meanwhile, continues to rock Gaza.

Israel has killed at least 932 people since the ceasefire began, according to Gaza’s health ministry, which operates under Hamas authority and whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

The Israeli military says it has lost five soldiers in Gaza over the same period. AFP