Hamas studies ceasefire proposal as Israeli troops raid hospital in West Bank

DOHA – Hamas has said it is studying a new proposal to pause the fighting in the Gaza Strip, hours after Israeli commandos killed three Palestinian militants in a raid on a hospital in the occupied West Bank.

The raid underscored the risk of the war in Gaza spreading to other fronts, as Israel fights new battles with Hamas.

Clashes in northern Gaza forced more Palestinian residents to flee to safer areas, even as parts of the enclave’s south were hit by Israeli air strikes.

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said the group received a ceasefire proposal put forward after talks in Paris. He said he would study the plan and visit Cairo for discussions on it.

The priority for the Palestinian militant group is to end the Israeli offensive and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, he said.

Mr Haniyeh gave no details of the ceasefire proposal, but it followed talks in Paris involving US Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns, Qatar’s prime minister, the chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service and the head of Egyptian intelligence.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Jan 30 that Israel would not withdraw forces from Gaza or free thousands of Palestinian security prisoners, pushing back against media reports on some conditions of a possible truce deal with Hamas.

In remarks aired by Israeli TV, Mr Netanyahu added: “We will not end this war short of achieving all of its objectives. That means eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel.”

While the West Bank – an area that Palestinians envisage as part of a hoped-for independent state – had seen increased violence even before the outbreak of the Gaza war in October, the hospital raid could fuel a more intense phase of unrest.

CCTV footage appeared to show about a dozen troops, including three in women’s garb and two dressed as Palestinian medical staff, pacing through a corridor in Ibn Sina hospital in the city of Jenin with rifles.

Hamas said one of its fighters was killed. The allied faction Islamic Jihad said the other two killed – brothers – belonged to it. Ibn Sina said one was receiving treatment for an injury that paralysed his legs.

The Israeli military said one of those killed had a pistol, and that the incident showed militants were using civilian areas and hospitals as shelters and “human shields”. Hamas has previously denied such allegations.

Palestinian sources said the three were not engaged in any fighting. They said one, Mr Basel Al-Ghazzawi, was wheelchair-bound after being wounded in his back, and was in the hospital for treatment. His brother Mohammad was staying there to help him, and the third man was a friend, the sources said.

The Israeli undercover squad broke into the hospital, headed to the third floor and killed them using silenced pistols, hospital sources said.

Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila called the incident a war crime and urged the United Nations and international rights groups to put an end to such actions.

The Israeli military identified one of the slain men as Mr Mohammed Jalamneh, 27, from Jenin, who it said had contacts with Hamas headquarters abroad and was planning an attack inspired by the Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct 7.