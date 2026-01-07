Hamas says search resumes for last Israeli hostage’s body in Gaza

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Mrs Talik Gvili, the mother of Israeli hostage Ran Gvili, lighting a candle in Tel Aviv on Dec 21. The body of Mr Gvili remains in Gaza.

– Hamas officials told AFP that search operations for the remains of the last Israeli hostage held in Gaza resumed on Jan 7 after a two-week pause due to bad weather.

Israel has previously said it is awaiting the return of Mr Ran Gvili’s body before beginning talks on the second phase of the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas , which came into effect in October.

A Hamas official told AFP that the Palestinian Islamist movement’s armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, “accompanied by Red Cross teams, is resuming today search operations for the body of the last Israeli captive in the Zeitun neighbourhood in south-eastern Gaza City”.

Another official said search operations had been suspended over the past two weeks due to stormy weather and heavy rain, which had prevented excavators and other machinery from reaching Zeitun.

“The search operations resumed today, and we hope to recover the body to close the exchange file,” the official added, urging pressure on Israel to complete the first stage of the ceasefire agreement and to open the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt.

Of the 251 people seized during Hamas’ Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, only the body of Mr Gvili remains in the Palestinian territory.

Mr Gvili, a non-commissioned officer in the Israeli police’s elite Yassam unit, was killed in action on the day of the attack and was taken into Gaza.

In a statement, the Israeli group representing the families of hostages held in Gaza said it welcomed “the pressure that led to the operational decision to resume search efforts” for Mr Gvili’s body.

“After a difficult month of uncertainty and feeling helpless, we are deeply relieved that search teams have returned to the field,” his parents were quoted as saying in the statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

“It’s time for Hamas to understand there are no free passes. The Rafah crossing should not reopen until our Rani comes home,” they added.

“We call on the mediators to use all their leverage to get this deal done and end our suffering. Rani, we’re waiting for you. We won’t rest until you’re back.” AFP



