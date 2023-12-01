Hamas says offered to hand over remains of hostage baby, family

JERUSALEM - Hamas on Dec 1 said it had offered to hand over the bodies of a mother and her two sons – one of them a baby – in talks to extend a now-expired truce.

Shiri Bibas, her 10-month-old son Kfir and his four-year-old brother Ariel, along with their father Yarden, have become emblematic of the Oct 7 attacks due to the age of baby Kfir.

Earlier this week, Hamas’ armed wing announced that Shiri, Kfir and Ariel had been killed in an Israeli bombing before the now-lapsed truce went into effect – a claim Israel’s military has said it is investigating, but has yet to confirm.

Combat between Israel and Hamas resumed in the Gaza Strip on Dec 1 morning, after an agreement could not be reached on prolonging the seven-day pause in fighting.

Under the terms of the temporary truce, Hamas had returned scores of Israeli hostages in exchange for the release of more than 200 Palestinian prisoners.

“Throughout the night, indirect negotiations unfolded to extend the truce,” the Palestinian militant group said in a statement on Dec 1.

“Hamas also offered to transfer the Bibas family’s bodies and release their father for their burial, along with two Zionist detainees,” it added.

Israeli authorities “remained unresponsive”, it said.