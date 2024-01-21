Hamas says Oct 7 attacks a ‘necessary step’, but admits ‘faults’

GAZA STRIP - The Hamas armed group said on Jan 21 the Oct 7 attack that led to war with Israel was a “necessary step” against Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

But the group admitted in a 16-page report on the attacks that “some faults happened... due to the rapid collapse of the Israeli security and military system, and the chaos caused along the border areas with Gaza”.

The document was the group’s first public report released in English and Arabic justifying the attacks.

The group said the assault was a “necessary step and a normal response to confront all Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people”.

The Oct 7 attack left 1,200 people dead, according to Israeli tallies. About 240 people were also taken hostage.

Around 100 of the captives were released during a week-long truce in November in exchange for dozens of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Israel launched a bombing and ground offensive in Gaza in response to the Hamas action.

Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 25,000 people in the enclave, Gaza’s health authorities said in an updated toll on Jan 21.

Hamas urged “the immediate halt of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, the crimes and ethnic cleansing committed against the entire Gaza population”.

And the group rejected any international and Israeli efforts to decide Gaza’s post-war future.

“We stress that the Palestinian people have the capacity to decide their future and to arrange their internal affairs,” the statement said, adding that “no party in the world” had the right to decide on their behalf. AFP