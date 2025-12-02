Hamas says it will hand over one of two last hostage bodies in Gaza

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

CAIRO/JERUSALEM, Dec 2 - Palestinian militant group Hamas said it was handing over the remains of one of the two last hostage bodies still in Gaza on Tuesday, and Israel said it was preparing to receive "findings".

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that forensic testing would be done after a transfer via the Red Cross to Israeli forces in Gaza.

The two remaining deceased hostages are Israeli police officer Ran Gvili and Thai national Sudthisak Rinthalak, both kidnapped during Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The Red Cross has acted as an intermediary between Gaza militant groups and Israel throughout the war triggered by Hamas' attack, helping facilitate the release of hostages and handover of remains.

Earlier, an Israeli airstrike killed a Palestinian man, whom local health authorities identified as freelance journalist Mahmoud Wadi in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip.

A senior Israeli military official told Reuters that Wadi had taken part in Hamas' October 2023 attack, citing photos. Reuters was not immediately able to independently verify the official's account.

Another Palestinian journalist was wounded in the Israeli strike, Gaza authorities said.

Violence has reduced since the October 10 ceasefire, but Israel has continued to strike Gaza and conduct demolitions against what it says in Hamas infrastructure. Hamas and Israel have traded blame for violating the U.S.-backed agreement.

At least 357 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect, Gazan health authorities say. Palestinian militants killed three Israeli soldiers in this time, Israeli authorities said. REUTERS