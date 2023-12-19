Hamas posts video of three elderly Israeli hostages

CAIRO - Hamas released a short video on Monday showing three elderly Israeli hostages whom the Islamist group seized during its Oct. 7 rampage. Israel denounced it as a "criminal, terrorist video."

The three men - identified by Israel as 79-year-old Chaim Peri, 80-year-old Yoram Metzger and 84-year-old Amiram Cooper - were taken hostage over 10 weeks ago with about 240 others by Hamas infiltrators who carried out a killing spree in Israeli communities.

The three men, all with beards, are seen sitting next to each other in the video, which Hamas posted to Telegram.

Sitting in the middle, Peri speaks to the camera, saying he and other elderly hostages who have health issues are "suffering greatly in very harsh conditions."

He pleaded for Israel to secure their unconditional release.

Peri was at his house in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the Hamas attack. He tried to repel the gunmen while hiding his wife behind a sofa, his son later told Reuters. He eventually gave himself up to save his wife, who remained hidden.

Military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari called it "a criminal, terrorist video" that shows "Hamas' cruelty against very elderly civilians, innocents who need medical care."

"Chaim, Yoram and Amiram. I hope that you hear me this evening," Hagari said in a televised briefing. "Know this - we are doing everything, everything, in order to return you back safely." REUTERS